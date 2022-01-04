Bills open window for Anderson victims to sue U of Michigan

By DAVID EGGERT

Associated Press

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — About 1,000 sexual abuse victims of a University of Michigan sports doctor would get a window to sue the school for damages under pending bills in the state Legislature, as lawmakers revive efforts to ensure the athletes and others face no barriers in court. Similar legislation was enacted following the conviction of ex-women’s national gymnastics team physician Larry Nassar, who molested hundreds of girls, including at Michigan State University. Under bills announced Tuesday, victims of the late Dr. Robert Anderson would have 30 days to sue regardless of the statute of limitations. The university couldn’t use the government immunity defense.