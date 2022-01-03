Activists seek special prosecutor in teen’s custody death

By ROXANA HEGEMAN

Associated Press

A coalition of community groups is demanding that a special prosecutor be appointed in the case of a Black youth who died following a physical altercation with staff at a Kansas juvenile center. In a Wichita rally and letter to local officials, community activists also called Monday for the release of video and the names of the individuals involved in the September death of 17-year-old Cedric Lofton. It comes after an autopsy report released last week contradicted an earlier, preliminary finding that the teenager hadn’t suffered life-threatening injuries. The autopsy ruled the death a homicide.