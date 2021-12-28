Undertakers, rabbis join global fight promoting COVID shots

By LINDSEY TANNER

AP Medical Writer

From South African undertakers to ultra-Orthodox Israeli rabbis, an unconventional cadre of people has joined global efforts to increase COVID-19 vaccination rates. Launching campaigns that traditionally have been the realm of public health authorities, they’re opening church doors, going door to door, village to village, touting the benefits of vaccination, sometimes making shots available on the spot. They’re up against fear, mistrust, complacence, inconvenience and people who simply have bigger worries than COVID-19. But the push continues as omciron surges and the pandemic drags into its third year. The funeral directors explain the pressing concern: “We’re burying too many people.’’