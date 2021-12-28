Turkey: 1 hurt in knife attack on pro-Kurdish party office

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish media reports say police have detained a man who wounded one person during a knife attack on a branch of a pro-Kurdish party in Istanbul. The assailant entered the People’s Democratic Party, or HDP, office in Istanbul’s Bahcelievler district on Tuesday and threatened to kill everyone inside the building before wounding one person, Cumhuriyet newspaper reported. It was the second attack on an HDP building this year. In June, a gunman stormed the HDP’s office in Izmir province, in western Turkey, killing a female employee. The HDP, the second-largest opposition party in Turkey’s parliament, is the subject of a widespread government crackdown, with party members being accused of supporting an outlawed Kurdish militant group.