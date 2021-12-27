North Korea holds key meeting as Kim marks 10 years in power

By HYUNG-JIN KIM

Associated Press

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea says it has opened a key political conference to review past projects and discuss new policies amid the pandemic and a diplomatic deadlock with the United States. The official Korean Central News Agency said Tuesday that leader Kim Jong Un presided over a plenary meeting of the Central Committee of the ruling Workers’ Party on Monday. The report did not carry any remarks by Kim. KCNA said the meeting approved and discussed unspecified agenda items. The plenary meeting is one of the highest-level decision-making bodies in North Korea. Kim has used such gatherings to announce his positions on relations with the United States and South Korea or his country’s nuclear program.