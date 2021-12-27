North Dakota man convicted in grisly deaths faces sentencing

By JAMES MacPHERSON

Associated Press

MANDAN, N.D. (AP) — A man scheduled for sentencing in the stabbing and shooting deaths of four people at a North Dakota property management firm is facing life in prison without parole. A jury in August found Chad Isaak guilty in the grisly 2019 deaths of RJR Maintenance & Management co-owner Robert Fakler and employees Adam Fuehrer, William Cobb and Lois Cobb. The sentencing hearing scheduled Tuesday in front of South Central District Judge David Reich is expected to include impact statements from family members of the victims. Defense attorneys say police overlooked or ignored other possible suspects. Prosecutors presented the case as a puzzle in which all of the pieces pointed to Isaak.