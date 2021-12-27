Flu is making a comeback in US after an unusual year off

By CARLA K. JOHNSON

AP Medical Writer

The U.S. flu season has arrived on schedule after taking a year off. Flu hospitalizations are rising and the first two child deaths have been reported. Last year’s flu season was the lowest on record. That’s likely because COVID-19 measures — such as schools closing and people wearing masks — prevented the spread of influenza. It’s also possible the coronavirus somehow pushed aside other viruses. The type of flu circulating this year tends to cause the largest amount of severe disease, especially in the elderly and the very young. Health officials are urging people to get their flu shots.