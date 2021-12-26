Iraq receives bodies of 16 drowned Kurdish migrants

IRBIL, Iraq (AP) — The bodies of 16 Kurdish migrants who drowned as they tried to cross the English Channel last month have been repatriated to northern Iraq. The Nov. 24 disaster, in which 27 migrants died, has been described as the worst on record involving migrants trying to cross the English Channel. The boat capsized on off the coast of northern France, prompting a political crisis. Britain and France accused each other of not doing enough to deter people from the perilous crossing. The repatriations came as Libya’s Red Crescent reported that at least 27 bodies of Europe-bound migrants, including a baby and two women, washed ashore in Libya.