Germany hits goal in push for 30 million new vaccine shots

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Germany’s health minister says the government has reached its goal of 30 million additional immunizations against COVID-19 by year’s end. The renewed push aimed to re-energize Germany’s vaccination campaign and counter a resurgence in COVID-19 infections. Health Minister Karl Lauterbach said the 30-million mark was passed on Sunday, the dpa news agency reported. The goal was set Nov. 18 to counter surging case numbers caused by the delta variant after the pace of immunizations had slowed since the summer. The goal took on more urgency after the highly contagious omicron variant was reported and began sweeping through Europe.