Spanish eruption’s end brings ’emotional relief,’ rebuilding

MADRID (AP) — Authorities on one of Spain’s Canary Islands have declared an official end to a volcanic eruption that started in September. The director of the Canaries’ volcanic emergency committee announced the eruption on La Palma officially finished on Saturday following 10 days of no lava flows, seismic activity or significant sulfur dioxide emissions. But he said the emergency on the island is not over doe to the estimated $1 billion in damage the eruption caused. The volcano fell silent on Dec. 14 after flaring for 85 days and 8 hours, making it La Palma’s longest eruption on record.