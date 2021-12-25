Skip to Content
AP National
By
Published 10:44 AM

Singer Tom Walker lauds Kate’s piano skills after recording

LONDON (AP) — Scottish singer Tom Walker has praised the piano skills of the Duchess of Cambridge after the pair recorded a Christmas tune that was shown during a carol concert. The 30-year-old Walker performed new song “For Those Who Can’t Be Here. He was accompanied by 39-year-old Kate playing the piano in a prerecorded segment shown during the concert broadcast on ITV on Friday. Walker said he had kept the performance a secret even from his mother. He told the BBC his mother “was in floods of tears watching it on the telly. It was beautiful.”

AP National

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content