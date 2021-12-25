Report: Truck crashes into bus in Iran, killing 10 people

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iranian media are reporting that a road accident in the country’s southwest has killed at least 10 people. The official IRNA news agency says the accident on Saturday took place as a truck hit a minibus carrying laborers on the road linking the city of Khorramshahr with the city of Ahvaz in Khuzestan province. The fatalities include the truck driver and nine workers from the minibus. Three other cars rear-ended the bus and each other. Thirteen injured were taken to local hospitals. Iran has one of the worst traffic safety records, blamed on wide disregard for traffic laws, unsafe vehicles and inadequate emergency services.