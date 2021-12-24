Yemeni rebel attack on southern Saudi Arabia kills 2 people

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Saudi Arabia says a Yemeni rebel attack on the southern border town of Jizan has killed two people and wounded seven more. The statement published by the official Saudi Press Agency late Friday said Yemen’s Houthi rebels launched a projectile that killed a Saudi citizen and a Yemeni resident. Six of the wounded are reported to be Saudis and one a Bangladeshi national. The cross-border attack is the latest in Yemen’s long-running civil war by the Shiite Houthi rebels following a series of Saudi-led military coalition airstrikes on the Yemeni rebel-held capital of Sanaa.