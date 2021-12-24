Police search for gunman in Chicago-area mall shootout

OAK BROOK, Ill. (AP) — Police say a suspected gunman was among four people who were wounded during a shootout at a suburban Chicago shopping mall full of Christmas shoppers. Police said Friday that they were searching for the other man suspected of taking part in the shootout Thursday evening at the Oakbrook Center in Oak Brook. The suspected gunman who was in custody underwent surgery for gunshot wounds to his legs and back. Police say three women who were bystanders were shot and had non-life-threatening wounds, and a fourth broke her ankle while fleeing. Police Chief James Kruger says investigators believe the gunmen knew each other.