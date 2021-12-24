Many US churches canceling in-person Christmas services

By DAVID CRARY

AP National Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Amid the surge of coronavirus cases across the U.S., numerous churches have canceled in-person Christmas services. Such moves are a huge disappoint to pastors and churchgoers who consider them an annual highlight. Other churches are planning outdoor services or proposed a hybrid of online and in-person worship, often imposing tight restrictions for those in attendance. These included requirements to wear masks and show proof of COVID-19 vaccinations. Among the prominent churches canceling some or all of their in-person Christmas services are Washington National Cathedral in the nation’s capital; St. John the Divine in New York City; and the historic Old South Church in Boston.