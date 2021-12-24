Germany anticipates big omicron rise over holiday period

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s health minister says the proportion of coronavirus infections with the new omicron variant will increase sharply in the days ahead. He appealed to people not to get infected during Christmas festivities. German authorities are anticipating another wave of COVID-19 cases as a result of omicron, though so far the delta variant remains dominant. Health Minister Karl Lauterbach wrote on Twitter Friday that “the proportion of omicron cases will rise VERY strongly in the coming days.” He acknowleged that there will be delays in local health offices reporting figures over the holidays, but said that “we are still keeping an eye on developments.”