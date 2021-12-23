Remains identified after Mississippi man’s pre-execution tip

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi authorities say they have identified the remains of a woman found following a tip from an inmate prior to his execution. The woman has been identified as 40-year-old Felicia Cox, who disappeared in 2007. District Attorney John Weddle said she was found on land that had once belonged to her family in Pontotoc County. Weddle said authorities were able to identify Felicia Cox by matching her DNA with her daughter. Her remains were discovered on Dec. 12 following a tip from inmate David Neal Cox, who was executed on Nov. 17 for the killing of his estranged wife and sexually assaulting her young daughter.