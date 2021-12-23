Official: Small plane crashes in Congo, all 5 aboard killed

By AL-HADJI KUDRA MALIRO

Associated Press

BENI, Congo (AP) — Authorities say five people have died after a small passenger plane crashed in eastern Congo. Three passengers and two crew members had been aboard the aircraft bound for Shabunda in South Kivu province. Dieudonne Kashombanya, administrator of Shabunda, said that the cause of Thursday’s crash is being investigated. The plane was operated by Malu Aviation, whose website offers both cargo and charter flights. Plane crashes are not uncommon in eastern Congo, though flights are still viewed as safer than overland travel because the region is home to many armed groups.