White House adviser seeks common Iran strategy with Israel

By ILAN BEN ZION

Associated Press

JERUSALEM (AP) — The White House’s national security adviser says the United States and Israel need a “common strategy” as world powers negotiate a new nuclear deal with Iran. Jake Sullivan spoke Wednesday ahead of a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and other Israeli security officials in Jerusalem. He said the meeting came at a “critical juncture for both of our countries on a major set of security issues.” World powers and Iran renewed negotiations in November to reach a new agreement to curb Iran’s nuclear program. Negotiations took a pause last week to allow Iran’s negotiator to return to Tehran for consultations.