Libya parliament says ‘impossible’ to hold presidential vote

By SAM MAGDY

Associated Press

CAIRO (AP) — A Libyan parliamentary committee says that it has become impossible to hold a long-waited presidential vote in two days as scheduled. The widely expected announcement was the first official statement that the vote would not happen on Friday, after calls mounted for a delay. The country’s election commission had failed to name a final list of candidates, and it disbanded electoral committees late Tuesday. The country’s election commission disbanded electoral committees late Tuesday, and it never named a final list of candidates as it was supposed to. Hundreds of people had put themselves forward, including several high profile ones who were banned from the race.