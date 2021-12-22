Danish parliament ousts convicted ex-immigration minister

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — The Danish parliament has voted to oust a former immigration minister who earlier this month was convicted by a rarely used impeachment court in Denmark, saying Inger Stoejberg is not worthy of serving as a member of Denmark’s 179-seat legislative assembly. In Tuesday’ 98-18 vote with one abstention and 62 absent, lawmakers ejected Stoejberg, who on Dec. 13 was sentenced to 60 days in jail over a 2016 order to separate asylum-seeking couples when one of the partners was a minor. Stoejberg, who attended the parliament session, abstained while anti-immigration, populist lawmakers opposed her removal.