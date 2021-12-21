UN chief warns Lebanon Cabinet paralysis may dampen support

By LUJAIN JO

Associated Press

BEIRUT (AP) — The U.N. chief has warned the continued paralysis of Lebanon’s government may dampen international support for this small Mideast country going through a “very dramatic” crisis. Antonio Guterres’ remarks on Tuesday came at the end of his three-day visit to Lebanon during which he repeatedly urged the political leadership to work together to resolve the economic and financial crisis. Lebanon’s Cabinet has not met since mid-October amid a disagreement over the course of a domestic probe into the massive explosion last year in Beirut’s port that killed over 200 and injured thousands. Powerful political groups accuse the judge leading the investigation of bias and demand he be removed.