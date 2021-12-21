Romania: far-right protesters oppose COVID workplace passes

By STEPHEN McGRATH

Associated Press

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Hundreds of far-right protesters have gathered in Romania’s capital to oppose a bill that would introduce “green certificates” in workplaces which authorities hope will limit the spread of coronavirus infections and prevent another collapse of the health care system. Romania, a European Union nation of about 19 million, faced its deadliest surge of coronavirus infections and deaths through October and November when intensive care units across the country were packed with COVID-19 patients, and hospital morgues ran out of space. The mostly maskless demonstrators, who converged outside the parliament building, waved national tricolor flags in red, yellow, and blue, blocked traffic and chanted “Freedom!”