New reforms target US military’s missing weapons problem

By KRISTIN M. HALL and JUSTIN PRITCHARD

Associated Press

The Department of Defense is overhauling how it keeps track of its millions of guns and mountains of explosives, and Congress is requiring more accountability from the Pentagon. Those are two responses to an Associated Press investigation that showed lost or stolen military weapons were reaching America’s streets. Under the new National Defense Authorization Act, the Pentagon will have to report weapons losses to Congress annually. Meanwhile, the Army is modernizing its tracking. Paper records are giving way to a digital form, and a central logistics center is reviewing serious incident reports.