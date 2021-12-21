Mysterious `boom’ rattles central Illinois communities

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — State and local agencies are investigating after residents flooded local police stations with calls about a loud “boom” that rattled central Illinois communities. The Illinois Emergency Management Agency is working with its state and local partners to investigate. Rebecca Clark with the agency says she heard a “loud boom” from her office in Springfield. Decatur Fire Department’s Deputy Chief Dan Kline tells the Herald-Review the boom was heard about 11:28 a.m. CST. Springfield Police Lt. Jason Brands says the department has no idea what it was, but that other communities in the region have received similar reports from the public.