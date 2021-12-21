Germany set to decide on post-Christmas COVID restrictions

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s leaders are set to decide on new restrictions after Christmas aimed at slowing the spread of the new omicron variant of COVID-19, but plans so far fall short of a full lockdown. Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Germany’s 16 state governors plan to consult later Tuesday after the government’s new panel of experts called for action to be taken within days. It said that nationwide measures are needed, “in particular well-planned and well-communicated contact restrictions.” Officials have said that night clubs likely will be closed regardless of local infection rates, on which closures currently depend. There are likely to be further restrictions on crowds at major events, while new contact restrictions are expected to be introduced for vaccinated people.