US-born China pop star Wang Leehom apologizes in scandal

BEIJING (AP) — An Asian American who is one of the biggest pop stars in China has apologized to his family and fans. Wang Leehom says he will take a break from performing after a public dispute on social media with his ex-wife, who accused him of infidelity and hiring prostitutes. The dayslong back-and-forth has riveted his fans. Wang is popular across the Chinese-speaking world and has acted in movies including “Lust, Caution” in 2007. The scandal was the top trending topic on the Chinese social media site Weibo, with many blaming and criticizing him. He appeared to be trying to end the burgeoning public relations disaster with his apology on Monday.