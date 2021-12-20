Austria hits two-month low in virus cases as country reopens

VIENNA (AP) — As remaining cities and regions in Austria reopen restaurants and hotels, the country is reporting fewer than 2,000 new coronavirus cases. This is the lowest number since October, and stands in stark contrast to rising cases across much of Europe. In response to a fourth wave of infections, Austria went into a 20-day lockdown on Nov. 22. National lockdown restrictions were lifted for vaccinated people on Dec. 12, but remain in place for unvaccinated people. Since Dec. 12, each of Austria’s nine states sets its own policy regarding reopening: In some states, restaurants and hotels reopened immediately, while in others they remained closed a few days longer.