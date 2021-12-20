Australia’s New South Wales tops 3,000 daily COVID cases

SYDNEY (AP) — New COVID-19 cases in Australia’s most populous state have surged past 3,000 for the first time, adding pressure on Prime Minister Scott Morrison to speed the rollout of booster shots. New South Wales reported a record 3,057 new coronavirus cases and two deaths on Tuesday. There were 284 people in hospitals, up from 261 a day earlier, and 39 in intensive care units, up from 33. Morrison has called an “informal” meeting on Wednesday of the national cabinet, a forum of state premiers and territory chief ministers, as new infections surge in New South Wales and Victoria states.