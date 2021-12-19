Leftist millennial vows to remake Chile after historic win

By PATRICIA LUNA and JOSHUA GOODMAN

Associated Press

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — Former leftist Chilean student leader Gabriel Boric will be under quick pressure from his youthful supporters to fulfill his promises to remake Chile after the millennial politician scored a historic victory in the country’s presidential runoff. Gabriel Boric won 56% of the votes, compared to 44% for his opponent, far-right lawmaker José Antonio Kast. The 35-year-old Boric has vowed to “bury” the neoliberal economic model left by Gen. Augusto Pinochet’s 1973-1990 dictatorship. Boric has vowed to bring a youth-led form of inclusive government to attack nagging poverty and inequality that he says are the unacceptable underbelly of a free market. He wants to raise taxes on the “super rich” to expand social services, fight inequality and boost protections of the environment.