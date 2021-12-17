WHO approves Novavax vaccine for emergency use against COVID

GENEVA (AP) — The World Health Organization has given emergency approval to a coronavirus vaccine made by U.S.-based Novavax, paving the way for its inclusion into the U.N.-backed program to get such vaccines to poorer countries around the world. The vaccine, known as CovavaxTM, becomes the ninth vaccine to be granted an emergency use authorization from the U.N. health agency, marking a vote of confidence for the vaccine that could also be accepted by some countries who only accept travelers who have gotten shots or WHO-approved vaccines.