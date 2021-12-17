Sweden’s most endangered Christmas decorations burnt, again

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — The two straw goats of Gavle, Sweden’s most endangered Christmas decorations, have gone up in flames after surviving nearly a month on a downtown square. The animals are a beloved Swedish Christmas symbol, dating back to pagan times. But in what’s become a tradition of sorts in Gavle, 163 kilometers (101 miles) north of Stockholm, arsonists early Friday destroyed both — a giant decorative goat made of straw and a smaller sibling. A suspect in his 40s was detained. Police said the man allegedly had soot on his hands and matched a description given by witnesses.