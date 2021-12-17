Police: Van full of Christmas toys stolen in New Mexico

FARMINGTON, N.M. (AP) — Time is of the essence for the Salvation Army in New Mexico now that the Grinch has thrown a wrench into the group’s holiday toy program. A van loaded with $6,000 worth of toys set to be passed out to hundreds of children on Monday was stolen this week from a store parking lot in Farmington. Police say the investigation is ongoing, but the group is now hustling to replace the stolen toys before Monday. Lt. Christopher Rockwell with the Salvation Army Farmington Corps said the community already is stepping up with more donations.