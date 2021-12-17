In Your Debt: Get skills, not bills, at an unpaid internship

By SARA RATHNER of NerdWallet

A summer spent fetching coffee and answering phones can result in a more impressive resume, but you may be paying for it for years. Unpaid internships have become an unfortunate necessity for many students looking to launch their careers, but not everyone can depend on family for support. Some take on credit card debt to make ends meet. However, there are ways you can lessen the financial burden, including applying for grants and scholarships. You can also tap into your student loan, which has a lower interest rate compared to credit cards.