Glamour night for Bosnia migrants presenting fashion brand

By ELDAR EMRIC

Associated Press

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — Some migrants in Bosnia were able to escape the hardship of their everyday lives for the glamour of fashion world for an evening. A fashion show featuring migrant models was held on Thursday evening in Sarajevo. They presented a brand created jointly by a Bosnian designer and migrants from reception centers in the Balkan country. The event at the Sarajevo City Hall was also meant to mark International Migrants Day this weekend and promote integration of people who were forced to flee their homes because of violence or poverty. Bosnia is currently hosting around 4,000 migrants.