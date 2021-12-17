Denmark seeks to close public venues to curb coronavirus

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Denmark’s prime minister says theaters, cinemas, concert halls, amusement parks, museums and art galleries must shut down to contain the spread of the coronavirus. Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said Friday that stores smaller than 2,000 square meters (21,528 square feet) and restaurants also must limit their number of customers. The government is advising residents to limit social contacts over the Christmas holidays. Like many other European countries, Denmark is seeing an uptick in COVID-19 cases, with health authorities saying the number of infections and hospitalizations has risen faster than expected. The country reported 9,999 new cases on Thursday, and the prime minister said the number was above 11,000 on Friday.