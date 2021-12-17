Austria to allow tightly limited right to assisted suicide

BERLIN (AP) — Austria’s parliament has approved legislation that will allow chronically or terminally ill people to stipulate their will to die in tightly defined circumstances. Lawmakers approved the new rules by a broad majority on Thursday, with only one of three opposition parties voting against. A change was necessary after a federal court last year overturned a provision in criminal law that outlaws all forms of assistance to those who kill themselves. From next year, people who are chronically seriously ill or have no prospect of recovery will be able to state their will to die, a device somewhat similar to a living will.