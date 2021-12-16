Young Americans motivated to make change: AP-NORC, MTV poll

By FARNOUSH AMIRI

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — A new poll from MTV and The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research shows that millennials and Generation Z Americans say they are more likely to be optimistic about the future and their ability to create change than their older counterparts. Despite the challenges facing younger generations, including the coronavirus pandemic, the poll finds 66% of Gen Z and 63% of millennial Americans think their generation is motivated to make positive change, compared with 56% of Gen X Americans. Along with less pessimism and motivation to create change, many Gen Z and millennials put stock in progressive policies aimed at race, class and gender disparities.