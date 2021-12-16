Russia hands draft security pacts to US, expects quick talks

By VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV

Associated Press

MOSCOW (AP) — The Kremlin says Russia has submitted draft documents outlining security arrangements it wants to negotiate with the United States and its NATO allies. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday that a senior Russian envoy stood ready to depart for talks in a neutral country. Peskov told reporters that Russian President Vladimir Putin may have another call with U.S. President Joe Biden before the year’s end to discuss the security issue. In a video call with Putin last week, Biden voiced concern about a buildup of Russian troops near Ukraine. Putin has denied plans of launching an invasion and reversed the conversation by prodding Western leaders to provide legally binding guarantees precluding NATO’s expansion to Ukraine.