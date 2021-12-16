Media groups sue Iowa governor over open records law

By DAVID PITT

Associated Press

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Three media organizations and their reporters are suing Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, alleging she has repeatedly violated the state’s open records laws by ignoring requests for government records. In the lawsuit filed Thursday, the American Civil Liberties Union of Iowa is representing Laura Belin, who writes the liberal Bleeding Heartland blog; Randy Evans, executive director of the Iowa Freedom of Information Council; and Clark Kauffman, a reporter for the Iowa Capital Dispatch. They say Reynolds’ office has refused public record requests for months. The lawsuit asks a judge to require Reynolds’ office to supply requested records and to comply with future requests. A spokesman for the Republican governor didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.