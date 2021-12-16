EU leaders to discuss rise of infections, spread of omicron

By SAMUEL PETREQUIN

Associated Press

BRUSSELS (AP) — A summit of European Union leaders is trying to coordinate action to tackle the surge of coronavirus infections across the continent and the emergence of the new omicron variant while keeping borders open. The bloc’s leaders want to avoid a confusing mixture of rules with the festive season looming. And they want to ensure all 27 member states are on the same page and that the COVID-19 certificates continues to guarantee unrestricted travel. But alarming rises in infections have prompted many European governments to implement public health measures and new restrictions in recent weeks. The EU summit on Thursday is taking place in Brussels.