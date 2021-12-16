Baltimore police officer on life support after shooting

BALTIMORE (AP) — Police say a Baltimore officer is in critical condition after being ambushed and shot while sitting in a patrol vehicle. The Baltimore Sun reports Dr. Thomas Scalea said at a briefing outside Maryland Shock Trauma that the officer was shot multiple times early Thursday and was on life support. Police Commissioner Michael Harrison says the officer was on-duty but not responding to a call around 1:30 a.m. when the shooter approached from behind and opened fire. The wounded officer wasn’t immediately identified. Other officers found the victim after they hit the gas and their vehicle crashed. Police haven’t named any suspects yet and are asking the public for information.