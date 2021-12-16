Across services, troops face discipline for refusing vaccine

By LOLITA C. BALDOR

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. officials say all of the military services have now begun disciplinary actions and discharges for troops who have refused to get the mandated coronavirus vaccine, with as many as 20,000 unvaccinated forces at risk of being removed from service. On Thursday, the Marine Corp said it has discharged 103 Marines so far for refusing the vaccine, and the Army said it has reprimanded more than 2,700 soldiers and will begin discharge proceedings in January. The Air Force said earlier that 27 airmen had been discharged for refusing the vaccine order. And the Navy has already fired one sailor from his command job for refusing to be tested while he pursues an exemption.