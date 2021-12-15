Vaccination of under-12s starts in handful of EU countries

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece along with a handful of other European Union members have begun vaccinating children aged 5-11 against COVID-19. The expansion of vaccine programs comes as governments brace for the holiday season and the spread of the omicron variant. Italy, Spain and Hungary were also among the countries expanding their vaccination programs to younger children on Wednesday as national agencies formally back the EU regulator’s approval last month of the reduced-dose vaccine made by Pfizer-BioNTech. An Athens children’s hospital administered its first jabs early Wednesday, hours after authorities announced the highest daily total of deaths in Greece, at 130, since the start of the pandemic.