South African court orders ex-president Zuma back to prison

By MOGOMOTSI MAGOME

Associated Press

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — A South African court has ordered that former President Jacob Zuma should go back to prison after withdrawing the medical parole given to him earlier this year. Zuma was released from prison in September after serving about two months of his 15-month sentence for defying a Constitutional Court order that he should testify before a state commission investigating allegations of corruption when he was president from 2009 to 2018. On Wednesday the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria ruled that the medical parole granted to Zuma was illegal and he should go back to prison. According to the ruling, the time that Zuma spent outside prison should not be counted as part of the sentence imposed by the court.