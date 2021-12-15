Romanian minister resigns following plagiarism reports

By STEPHEN McGRATH

Associated Press

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Romania’s minister of innovation and digitalization has resigned following a journalism investigation that found significant irregularities on his resume and evidence he plagiarized from an academic paper. Florin Roman quit his post after Romania’s Libertatea newspaper published a third article calling his claimed educational credentials into question. Roman had served in Romania’s new coalition government for less than a month. He denied wrongdoing but said Wednesday he didn’t want the suspicion surrounding him to affect Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca. The journalists at Libertatea accused Roman of having plagiarized part of his master’s thesis and made misleading or false claims on his resume about which university he attended.