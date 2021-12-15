Q&A: Olivia Colman and Jessie Buckley on sharing Leda

By JAKE COYLE

AP Film Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — It’s not often that two actors inhabit the same role seamlessly in a movie. But in Maggie Gyllenhaal’s “The Lost Daughter,” Olivia Colman and Jessie Buckley play a woman in vastly different chapters in her life with a rare harmony. Colman and Buckley don’t look particularly alike but their interpretations of the film’s protagonist, Leda, are compellingly synergetic. Each performance deepens the other, creating a bisected but holistic character study: Two actors, one Leda. In the general critical acclaim for Gyllenhaal’s film, which opens in theaters Friday and streams Dec. 31 on Netflix, Colman and Buckley have each regularly been singled out by awards groups.