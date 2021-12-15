Lithuania closes embassy in China after last diplomats leave

VILNIUS, Lithuania (AP) — Lithuania says it has closed its embassy in Beijing and pulled its last diplomat out of the Chinese capital. The move comes amid a spat over the European Union nation allowing Taiwan to open a representative office in its capital. The Lithuanian Foreign Ministry said in a statement that the Baltic country would carry out its diplomatic activities in China, which claims Taiwan as part of its territory. The ministry said Wednesday that it had recalled Lithuania’s charge d’affaires in Beijing for consultations. China previously expelled the Lithuanian ambassador and withdrew its ambassador from Lithuania after the Lithuanian government allowed self-ruled Taiwan to open an office in Vilnius.