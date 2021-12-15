Skip to Content
AP National
By
Published 10:56 AM

Holiday rom-com ‘With Love’ follows Latino family for a year

By LYNN ELBER
AP Television Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Amazon’s “With Love” is a holiday-themed TV series that takes a different approach. It follows an extended Latino family through five episodes and a year’s worth of holidays. Christmas Eve is the starting point for the romantic comedy created and produced by Gloria Calderón Kellett. She was prompted to write the series after re-watching her favorite rom-com movies and realizing the lead characters were all white. The extended family in “With Love” also includes gay characters and a trans physician, all loved and accepted by relatives. “With Love” creator Calderón Kellett says the series reflects what her family is like. The series is out Friday on Amazon. 

AP National

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content