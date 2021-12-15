Skip to Content
AP National
By
Published 12:37 PM

Freelance journalist accredited to AP detained in Ethiopia

By CARA ANNA
Associated Press

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — The Associated Press says a freelance video journalist accredited to the AP in Ethiopia has been detained by police in the capital of Addis Ababa. Amir Aman Kiyaro was detained under the country’s new war-related state of emergency powers on Nov. 28 after returning home from a reporting trip. He has not been charged. Officials with Ethiopia’s government have not responded to repeated requests from the AP for information about him since his detention. State media on Wednesday reported his detention, citing federal police, and said he was accused of “serving the purposes” of a terrorist group by interviewing it. Ethiopia in November declared a state of emergency after a year of war as rival forces moved closer to the capital. 

AP National

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content